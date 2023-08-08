Simon Stone, BBC Sport

If I am honest, I would say no.

There are some very good players in the squad that won the FA Youth Cup last season. Some will go on to have good careers in the game, others may do well at West Ham.

However, there is a world of difference between someone like Ben Johnson, another academy graduate, and Declan Rice, who is a regular for his country and has just been sold for £100m.

Players like that have a special quality.

Rice was clearly a leader in addition to being an outstanding footballer. Looking at the current youth crop, Divin Mubama would appear to be the most advanced.

But Rice was on a different level.