'No Nottingham Forest bid for Barisic'

Rangers have received no bid for Borna Barisic despite a Mail On Sunday report suggesting Nottingham Forest are interested in the Croatia left-back, according to Derek Clark via the Rangers Review. (Rangers Review via Scottish Daily Express), external

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is "not aware" of the speculation linking 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo to Manchester United ahead of Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Rangers at Ibrox. (The Scotsman), external

Heart of Midlothian consulted Celtic and Rangers before choosing to forego the traditional stadium training session 24 hours before their Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich and will instead train at Riccarton on Wednesday morning before flying to St Gallen - a move designed more to help players rest rather than gain any tactical advantage. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Increasing the annual income of the Scottish Professional Football League from £28.4m to £50m by 2029 is an achievable target, but Rangers refusing to agree to the terms of the cinch agreement could make potential sponsors "wary" of investing in Scottish football in future, according to Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool and the host of the Price of Football podcast. (The National), external

