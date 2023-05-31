Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

A first season in the top-flight since 1998-99, and it had a bit of everything. Ultimately, and most importantly, it had success.

At the start of the campaign, just about every Forest fan would have taken 17th place and survival, so to be four points clear in 16th by the end certainly constitutes success. But it didn’t always feel that way.

Reds fans have been through the whole gamut of emotions – witnessing some great moments, but also some real lows. Throughout it all, those supporters have been vocal, vociferous and, well, supportive!

The City Ground atmosphere has gained nationwide recognition, and undoubtedly the fans have helped dragged Forest over the line on a few occasions. Away supporters have had precious little to cheer, but they have cheered, long and loud through the entire season.

And those fans have backed their head coach throughout, too. Steve Cooper’s work has been outstanding again. Moulding a squad with so many new signings, and hampered by so many injuries, he’s proved yet again this season, in the most trying circumstances and in the most difficult league in the world, what a talented coach and inspirational leader he is.

At times, Forest had an entire team sidelined through injury – indeed 11 were missing again for the final game of the campaign. To name just two, leading-scorer Taiwo Awoniyi and defender Moussa Niakhate have proved their value over the final few weeks. A full season from both of those, and you can’t help but feel that Forest wouldn’t have flirted with relegation quite as closely as they did.

And that win over Arsenal to secure Premier League survival feels as important in terms of club history as the play-off final win. To get up was one miracle, to stay up is another, and that remarkable achievement leads to what should be another summer of building. But this summer should be different to last. Expect more departures and a potentially smaller squad for next season. But with the groundwork done last summer, a more normal, progressive build will surely be the order of this transfer window.