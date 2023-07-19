Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper felt there were "a lot of good returns" from their pre-season match against Valencia, despite the defeat.

The Reds suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to the La Liga side on Tuesday as they continue their preparations in Spain for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to the club's media after the game, Cooper said: "We've been working a lot on our build-up play and trying to evolve the style. We knew it was going to be a very different game tonight to the two previous games that we've played.

"We're missing a lot of attacking players, so we focused on the guys at the back end of the pitch and the midfield players.

"We always thought it would be quite difficult to create a lot of chances because of the personnel up the pitch, but at the same time the things we were focusing on we felt like we got some decent returns - that's including some of the mistakes the lads made as well because that is how you get a decent return.

"It's really hot and some of the lads have played a step-up in minutes. Physically, we have made a big step forwards."