Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes says he will "rely heavily" on recruitment manager Russ Richardson, who is one of several new appointments as the club beef up their backroom operations.

A﻿lso joining McInnes' staff is senior analyst Greig Thomson, who previously worked as a Scottish FA analyst and served as Aberdeen’s head of performance analysis.

Phyllis McLeish, who joined the club as a director in 2018, is now managing director, while Gregg McEwan moves head of marketing & commercial operations to become general manager.

Liam McDaid takes a role in the football administration team, while Andrew Fitzsimmons joins as marketing and media co-ordinator.

M﻿cInnes is reunited with Richardson, who moves from a Liverpool scouting role, having worked together at Bristol City and Aberdeen.

“I’m delighted that the club have supported me in addressing key positions within the football operations department," said McInnes.

"Having worked closely with Russ over a 10-year period, I know him as a very dependable member of staff who I’ll rely on heavily.

“All of the additions will be of great benefit to the club."