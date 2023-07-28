Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The Manchester United fans' group leading the current protests against the Glazer family's ownership of the club says any continued long-term involvement by the Americans at Old Trafford would leave "a bitter taste".

Negotiations around the potential sale of Manchester United are still taking place, with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani submitting a fifth bid for 100% of the club last month.

Rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group is willing to secure a majority stake, which would allow current owners the Glazer family to retain representation in some capacity.

The 1958 Group is the fan organisation that arranged a number of 'strategic' protests against the Glazers at matches last season, including the EFL Cup final and FA Cup final. This summer, it held another at Old Trafford to coincide with United's kit launch.

Two leading members spoke to BBC Sport on the condition of anonymity, refusing to be named, they say, to stop their message being diluted.

Among their views were that some fans would be "happy" to see the club relegated from the Premier League if it meant a change of ownership, with concerns the takeover process could drag on throughout the coming 2023-24 season.

"The fanbase is big and fractured," they told BBC Sport. "Lots of people have lots of opinions. The minute someone puts their head above the parapet, you will be judged.

"This family have inflicted untold damage, generational damage, on our club. It is personal and real to us. It is community. It is family.

"A lot of United fans would happily see United go down if it meant that the Glazer family left. Look at what happened when the Glazers came in - some fans went on to form another club. That is the strength of feeling.

"Fans of other clubs might say we are spoiled but they wouldn't like the Glazers running their club."

BBC Sport approached Manchester United and the Glazer family for comment. They have previously not commented on the specific protests, but said they "respect the right of fans to voice their opinions peacefully".

Read more from Simon on the fan protest group fears

Listen to the How To Buy A Football Club podcast on BBC Sounds