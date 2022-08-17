Zurich out of tune amid concert blow and poor start

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Heart of Midlothian return to European competition for the first time in six years and, on paper, should start as underdogs against Swiss champions Zurich in their Europa League play-off.

But not only have Zurich had to switch the game to St Gallen, 80 kilometres away, due to a concert being held at their own Letzigrund home, but they find themselves struggling at the start of their domestic title defence.

Zurich have already beaten one British opponent this season - knocking out Northern Irish champions Linfield 5-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

However, that came after losing their Champions League qualifier 5-4 on aggregate to Qarabag of Azerbaijan and new manager Franco Foda's side are currently bottom of the Swiss Super League after five games following Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Winterthur.

After winning their domestic title by an impressive 16 points from Basel last season in their single season under Andre Breitenreiter, the German opted to return to the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and was replaced with compatriot Foda, who had resigned as Austria boss in March after their failure to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Striker Assan Ceesay, who provided 22 goals and 11 assists last season, also decided to reject a new deal, preferring a move to Lecce in Serie A.

In has come Ivan Santini from Al-Fateh and the 33-year-old Croat has already scored twice in Europe this season, as has fellow forward Donis Avdijaj, signed from Swiss Super League rivals Hartberg.

They are competing for a starting place with Ukraine war refugee Bohdan Vyunnyk, the 20-year-old on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, and Wilfried Gnonto, who recently became Italy's youngest-ever scorer at the age of 18.

Like Gnonto, 20-year-old Swiss defender Becir Omeragic has already accumulated four international caps, while centre-backs Fidan Aliti and Karol Mets play for Kosovo and Estonia respectively.

Former Switzerland, Napoli and Bologna 36-year-old Blerim Dzemaili anchors a midfield that also features Akaki Gogia, who spent two seasons with Brentford.

Plenty of talent that has yet to come together as a team so far this season as they face a Hearts side unbeaten in their first three games of the Scottish Premiership campaign.