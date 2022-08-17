George Cummins, BBC Sport

The boyhood Tottenham fan, who joined the club when he was five, is now at a crossroads.

Failing to make the squad for the second week in a row and training away from the first team, Winks’ future now almost certainly lies away from White Hart Lane.

It’s all very different from when he started the Champions League final in 2019 and signed a five-year contract a month later.

Under Mauricio Pochettino the midfielder produced some brilliant performances and became a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Winks has made more than 200 appearances in all competitions.

But now Tottenham’s number eight has two options. Look for a loan move for the season and return next summer to fight for his place or accept a new challenge away from White Hart Lane?

It will be hard to leave a club he has been at for 21 years, but several sides in the Premier League would be interested. Reports in Spain suggest Valencia are also keen on the 26-year-old.

