West Ham v Brighton: Head-to-head record

West Ham have won none of their 10 Premier League games against Brighton (D6 L4) – it’s the most they have ever faced an opponent without winning, and the most Brighton have faced one without defeat.

Brighton have never failed to score in 10 previous meetings with West Ham (W4 D6) – however, they’ve only kept two clean sheets in those 10 games, and in none of the past seven.

In Premier League history, only Aston Villa (160) have lost more home games than West Ham (159). This will be the Hammers’ 500th home game in the competition - the ninth team to reach that landmark. None of the previous eight lost their milestone match (W5 D3).