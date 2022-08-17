West Ham v Brighton: Head-to-head record

West Ham v Brighton: 10 Premier League games. Wins: West Ham 0, Brighton 4. Goals: West Ham 12, Brighton 20. Clean sheets: West Ham 0, Brighton 2Getty Images

  • West Ham have won none of their 10 Premier League games against Brighton (D6 L4) – it’s the most they have ever faced an opponent without winning, and the most Brighton have faced one without defeat.

  • Brighton have never failed to score in 10 previous meetings with West Ham (W4 D6) – however, they’ve only kept two clean sheets in those 10 games, and in none of the past seven.

  • In Premier League history, only Aston Villa (160) have lost more home games than West Ham (159). This will be the Hammers’ 500th home game in the competition - the ninth team to reach that landmark. None of the previous eight lost their milestone match (W5 D3).

  • The Seagulls are unbeaten in their previous seven league games. Only once have they had a longer unbeaten run in the top flight, going eight without defeat in October and November 1981.