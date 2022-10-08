A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A﻿fter a superb start to life under Steven Hammell, the bubble has burst, the bounce has fallen flat, and Motherwell have fallen back to earth with a bang.

T﻿hat's now one win in the last five ahead of a gruelling schedule of eight games in five weeks. Yet, they still find themselves just four points off third and, crucially, five points ahead of tenth-placed Ross County.

K﻿eeping the pace will be the most important thing for the Steelmen and, today aside, Hammell should feel confident enough from what he has seen this week.