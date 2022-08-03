'Damsgaard to Brentford is a great story'

Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard would be a "great story", according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Bees have reportedly had a bid for the 22-year-old Denmark midfielder accepted by Sampdoria.

"This is a great story," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Damsgaard, if you remember, scored against England in the Euros semi-final to put Denmark 1-0 up. He was one of the most-talked about players at that Euros, he was being linked with Premier League clubs and clubs all around Europe.

"He was obviously at Sampdoria and you would have talked about him being one of the hottest properties in Europe.

"Incredibly, he only played 11 games for Sampdoria last season. I looked into it and he was diagnosed with severe arthritis at the age of 22. He’s gone onto medication and they have managed to solve the problem.

"There is an element of risk attached to it, but it’s also one of those great stories where he was probably fearing for his career a few months ago and to come back and get that Premier League move that he thought he would get last year and didn’t, that is a really good story and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on. I’m really interested in that one and it looks like it’s going to happen."

