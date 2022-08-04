Following the launch of Leeds' new away shirt which was described as a "modern take on some of our iconic yellow kits from the 70s," we asked you for some opinions on the new strip.

Here are some thoughts:

Noah: Love it! Moving with the times it is time to embrace a new look Leeds and aim for the sky.

Yusuf: Considering some of the other away shirts out there, it's definitely nicer than most. Nice to see something different that actually works with our traditional colours.

Paul: Love the new away kit, something different. Great to be back in yellow as an away kit.

Rob: The away kit... What can I say? The nineties are back on trend and Leeds have bought into it? Not for me, but hopefully that 90's strength will come with it.

Ashley: Leeds fans have been asking for a traditional Leeds yellow away kit for some years now. And this isn't it. This design should have been reserved for the third-choice kit.