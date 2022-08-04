'Great to be back in yellow'
- Published
Following the launch of Leeds' new away shirt which was described as a "modern take on some of our iconic yellow kits from the 70s," we asked you for some opinions on the new strip.
Here are some thoughts:
Noah: Love it! Moving with the times it is time to embrace a new look Leeds and aim for the sky.
Yusuf: Considering some of the other away shirts out there, it's definitely nicer than most. Nice to see something different that actually works with our traditional colours.
Paul: Love the new away kit, something different. Great to be back in yellow as an away kit.
Rob: The away kit... What can I say? The nineties are back on trend and Leeds have bought into it? Not for me, but hopefully that 90's strength will come with it.
Ashley: Leeds fans have been asking for a traditional Leeds yellow away kit for some years now. And this isn't it. This design should have been reserved for the third-choice kit.
🔥 New season, fresh look! pic.twitter.com/l2yasfkYWL— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 3, 2022