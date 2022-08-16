Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle are now two games in, two clean sheets and two goals scored. The common theme here being the number two, which I believe is the amount of new signings needed before this transfer window shuts.

A poor performance at Brighton but a good result. A point away from home at a well-drilled side is always a bonus, but if Newcastle are to strive for top six this season then the evidence is glaring for the need to recruit forwards.

The front three of Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson lacked any real threat or creativity at the weekend. The stats don’t bode well in particular for Almiron. His one goal and no assists last campaign in the Premier League means he is surely the area to strengthen this summer.

Newcastle's new director of football Dan Ashworth has been left frustrated so far this window with failed attempts for the likes of Moussa Diaby, Jack Harrison and James Maddison to name just a few.

There’s also the inevitable injury to Wilson as he never seems to be capable of staying fit for an entire season so the signing of a back-up is also high on the to do list, with moves for Armando Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin failing to materialise.

A busy couple of weeks is in store behind the scenes at St James’ Park if they really want to stamp some authority on the Premier League and recruit some much needed creativity and goals.

