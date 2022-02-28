Brendan Rodgers insists his Leicester side are "looking up the table" despite a recent run of poor form.

The Foxes now find themselves just six points clear of the bottom three but have four games in hand over the teams around them.

"Respectfully, we try to look forward. We’ve played three to four games less than other teams. We have to win games to look up the table. That’s our only notion," he said.

Despite their inconsistency, Rodgers insists the ownership has been "empathetic" towards his side's struggles.

"I’ve never felt any pressure from the club. They understand the path we’re on. The journey has been great.

"We’ve hit a period where we’ve had inconsistent results. They understand the mitigating circumstances.

"The ownership have been first class, they have been empathetic.

"But we know we want to improve. They have been around it long enough. Progress is not linear. There are sometimes breaks within that."