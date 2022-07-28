What difference will having five subs available make?

After months of calling for Premier League clubs to have access to five substitutions a game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will get his wish when the season kicks off.

The pushback against the rule being adopted centred on the clubs with deeper squads being advantaged by the ability to make more changes.

We only have a small sample size of how clubs have used the rule previously - nine or 10 games during Project Restart in 2020 - but back then, we saw that actually many teams only used a fraction of the available players.

Bournemouth, Brighton, Arsenal and Liverpool were the top four clubs in that period for using all five, and only the Cherries have changed their manager since.

At the other end of the scale, Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves utilised their entire complement more rarely.

We've taken a dive into the data to predict how this rule change will affect the season.

