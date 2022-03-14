Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has backed Watford to stay in the Premier League after the Hornets' vital win over Southampton on Sunday.

Roy Hodgson's side bounced back from a thumping defeat against Wolves to move level on points with 17th-placed Everton.

"I think Watford will sneak out of it, I really do," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"That win will be such a big confidence boost for them. They look structured, they look organised and they seem to know what they are doing in terms of gameplan."

Ex-Manchester City forward Paul Dickov said the credit for the win should go to manager Hodgson who has overseen two victories and two draws from his nine games in charge.

"His sides have always been difficult to beat," Dickov said. "This is where his experience of being in relegation battles and grinding out results will be felt."

