Rangers 3-2 Hibernian: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland at Ibrox

This evolved into the sternest of tests for Rangers against a Hibs side that looked completely rejuvenated in the opening half.

It was an utterly thrilling contest for the most part and Johnson's men played superbly for 45 minutes.

The pressure was already on for the home side before going into the break 2-1 down. Beale tinkered his formation and whether it was that alone, some half-time man-management, or Hibs dropping a level, he got a response.

That will delight the new manager. The showed resilience and desire but defensive frailties were there for all to see in that first half.

The result was all that mattered and they got that, giving them something to build on with injuries clearing.