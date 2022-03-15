Micah Richards says the situation at Everton is in danger of turning toxic very quickly if the team don't turn results around.

The former Premier League defender said Toffees fans have to make Goodison Park a fortress, but argued that they haven't had much to shout about of late.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Everton have never been out of the top flight in the Premier League, so they don’t expect to be in this position and that just brings more pressure.

"They brought in Frank Lampard and we all thought it was going to be a great fit and it might turn out to be if they stay up and next season he gets a good pre-season.

"But right now there is expectation of a great club, great history, the fans are so passionate and they’ve got an inexperienced manager at the helm. And if you look at their fixtures going forward, it is very, very tough. Wolves wasn’t a must-win, but if you get a draw out of that game it just gives you a little bit of confidence.

"I’ve been in a relegation battle and once you start sinking, we were a big club in Aston Villa and it got to a stage when if we started conceding the first goal, it was almost like we knew we were going to lose. If that sets into a team like Everton and the fans start turning on the players, it will become very toxic very soon. I don’t think we’re at that point yet, but no club is too good to go down.

"In terms of the money spent I think it could be the best team to be relegated on paper. The fans have to make it a fortress and to be fair to Everton fans they have tried."

