Newcastle United are currently on a run of five consecutive clean sheets, so it is fair to say Eddie Howe has them shored up in midfield and defence. Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn have been key players in the Magpies' recent success in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been taking questions from supporters all day on our live page here.

Michael asked: Would you consider Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn for the next England squad? Both playing exceptionally well at the moment (and actually playing!). Looking forward to big Dan Burn v Kylian Mbappe.

McNulty answered: Hi Michael. I’ll be at St James’ Park on Wednesday and I'm looking forward to everything about that one – not just Burn v Mbappe, if that’s how it pans out.

I totally agree, Longstaff and Burn are both playing well. I happen to think Longstaff is particularly underrated, but I think they would both struggle to get in - in my opinion, of course - because England are pretty well blessed in both of their areas.

If injuries occur then that could change as they are both doing really well, as are Newcastle United after a shaky spell.

If Dan shuts out Kylian on Wednesday then who knows though!

