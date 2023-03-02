Ross County v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Ross County have only kept one clean sheet in their last nine league meetings with Motherwell, doing so in a 1-0 win in March 2022.

Motherwell have won both of their last two league visits to Ross County; never before have they won three consecutive away games against the Staggies in the top-flight.

Ross County have won two of their last three home league games (D1), as many as their previous 15 beforehand (W2 D3 L10). The Staggies could win back-to-back Scottish Premiership matches at home for the first time since March 2022.