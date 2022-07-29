We asked you for your thoughts on Arsenal's new pink and navy third kit.

Here are some of your comments on the shirt:

Jack: It's a lovely shirt. Absolutely amazing. I love it because it's different. I will definitely be buying it. I love the blue Adidas stripes and the blue shorts that go with it.

Dave: What’s wrong with the traditional yellow away shirt? Last season’s was one of the best. They should have stuck with it! Otherwise, this one looks alright!

Kris: The new black and gold away kit is too good, so nothing will beat that.

Jonathon: Looks like a white kit that’s been put in the wash with something red!