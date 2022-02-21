Conflicting manager emotions after Wolves win

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It’s slightly bizarre that the losing manager from both meetings between Wolves and Leicester has been happier than the winning one.

Brendan Rodgers is adamant results will come because he feels his side are getting back to what they have been for the last two seasons.

Bruno Lage was irritated at the way his side lost their initiative after a sparkling opening 20 minutes. But results do matter. Wolves are moving the right way and have Europe in their sights.

Leicester, with two points from five games, are not. That needs to change quickly to avoid the Foxes ending up in trouble.