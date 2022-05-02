Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate, Match of the Day 2 pundit

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do.

Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.

It's absolutely huge, for all sorts of reasons.

Like a lot of people, I think whoever wins that game will end up in the Champions League places - but good luck trying to predict who that will be.

I don't think it matters who has their noses ahead in the table going into the derby, either. Because of what is at stake, both teams will throw everything they have got at each other.

I played in this game for Spurs a few times and they don't even need to have anything riding on them to be special occasions because of what you always get from both sets of fans.

This time, though, everything depends on it.

I don't look at Chelsea's remaining games and think they are going to struggle, which leaves just one place in the top four up for grabs.

It will feel like a cup final, because fourth place is like a trophy now for Arsenal and Tottenham, with what being back in the Champions League next season would mean for both clubs.

