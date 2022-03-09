Norwich v Chelsea: What does the form show?
- Published
Norwich are winless in their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L11) since a 3-0 home win in December 1994 under John Deehan.
Chelsea have won their last five Premier League games against Norwich, winning 7-0 in the reverse fixture back in October.
The Canaries have won just one of their last 29 midweek Premier League games (D8 L20), and are winless in 13 (D3 L10) since a 4-2 victory over Watford in May 2016. The Canaries have also lost both of their Thursday games in the league.
Mason Mount has been involved in six goals in his last three league appearances against Norwich (5 goals, 1 assist), scoring a hat-trick in the Blues’ 7-0 victory in the reverse fixture.