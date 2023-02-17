Stellini on Conte, midfield decisions and bouncing back from defeats

Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Antonio Conte has been told to take it easy and Stellini said: "He will be back soon but not as quickly as he would like."

  • He added: "We have a call every day, maybe three times a day and every time he wants to come back."

  • On the growing affection towards him from Spurs fans, Stellini said: "It's strange for me. Not many people know the assistant."

  • There are no fresh injury concerns but Ryan Sessegnon remains unavailable.

  • He said Sunday's game is a great opportunity to bounce back from consecutive defeats: "We came from two difficult games and we want to change the situation".

  • On which of Sarr or Skipp will be dropped for Hojbjerg, he said: "We will take this decision based on the game. The details of the game will be so important."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences