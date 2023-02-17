Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Antonio Conte has been told to take it easy and Stellini said: "He will be back soon but not as quickly as he would like."

He added: "We have a call every day, maybe three times a day and every time he wants to come back."

On the growing affection towards him from Spurs fans, Stellini said: "It's strange for me. Not many people know the assistant."

There are no fresh injury concerns but Ryan Sessegnon remains unavailable.

He said Sunday's game is a great opportunity to bounce back from consecutive defeats: "We came from two difficult games and we want to change the situation".

On which of Sarr or Skipp will be dropped for Hojbjerg, he said: "We will take this decision based on the game. The details of the game will be so important."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences