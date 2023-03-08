The Anfield Wrap's Harriet Prior said "we have all fallen in love" with Roberto Firmino's personality, but added that the timing of his Liverpool departure might be right.

She told BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast that coming off the bench to score against Manchester United after his exit was confirmed was "absolute perfection".

"On a positive, we know what the future holds. We have that clarity and we know this will be the last few months that we get to really enjoy seeing him in a Liverpool shirt," she added.

"He got to come on when the game was won and just enjoy himself - then to score the goal as well, it was absolute perfection.

"He is a player we have had all these incredible moments with and he’s won everything. He has the insight of being a Jurgen Klopp player from the very beginning and has been part of the complete journey.

"You’ve seen his progression as a player and as a personality as well - and I think we have all fallen in love with Firmino as a personality, whether it’s his celebrations or him singing at the piano.

"He’s an incredible talent and maybe it is the right time and we have mentioned all these players that we have coming through in that forward line and the talent we have."

One of those players coming through is Cody Gakpo, who BBC Radio Merseyside's Paul Salt said "played the Bobby role" perfectly against United.

He added: "He has taken a bit of time to bed in, which is understandable. I just thought that was the most Firmino performance of Gakpo’s short time at Anfield. He played the Bobby role and he played it really well.

"He was creative, his finishing was spot on. He was winning a lot in the air as well, which is really important. If we are going to keep playing with a false nine, I think he can do that now.

"That was the first game where I thought this is just clicking into place, and it was clicking with the other two as well. They looked like a front three, like they were working as a unit again."

Listen to The Red Kop on BBC Sounds