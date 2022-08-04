West Ham: Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Barcelona. Bayern Munich. Manchester City. Guardiola has led several European powerhouses.

During this time, he has had access to billions of pounds and has assembled teams of world-class players. Guardiola is known for tiki-taka football, impressive possessional play and having the best players in each position.

If Pep took over West Ham right now, he would struggle to change the current squad's style. The Hammers have a history of playing without possession for long periods. Their recent success has come from attacking quickly from wide positions, being accurate with set-pieces, and converting low possession into goals when opportunities present themselves.

West Ham, unlike City, play long forward passes when they regain possession, usually from Declan Rice or Aaron Cresswell. Unlike the champions, the Hammers prefer a mid-to-low block, synchronising when out of position. City are known for their positional reaction when they don't have the ball, with Bernardo Silva pushing ahead of Rodri depending upon the position of an opponent's defensive midfielder.

Meanwhile, Moyes' management has led West Ham to two consecutive European seasons, which was unthinkable for many fans only a few years ago.

Although Pep is one of the best managers in the world, I believe the best is yet to come for Moyes' side and they deserve to see further success.

Manchester City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble

Moyes has a done a fantastic job despite the doubts I had when he initially landed in east London. He has found a way to change his style and rejuvenated what many thought was an average squad of players to begin with. He has created something really positive at London Stadium, which for years was nothing like the fortress of Upton Park.

I suppose the answer to this will lie in whether you think Guardiola would improve West Ham? I think he would - and I don't mean this in an entirely on the pitch sense, either.

This is not a criticism of Moyes in any way, but I believe Guardiola would improve players in a greater manner on the pitch such is the way he sees and thinks about the game of football. I also believe he not only picks your XI players on a Saturday, but also changes the entire culture around your club.

City have changed their entire DNA right the way through the club in order to facilitate Guardiola and the way he operates. He is not just a fantastic coach in how he thinks but also demands a complete mindset shift from top to bottom of your club.

I believe the same thing would happen at West Ham, despite the on-the-pitch success they have enjoyed in recent years.

