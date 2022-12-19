Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has reportedly told Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag he would be happy to join him at Old Trafford. (Mirror), external

West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News), external

United are also reportedly looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, during the January transfer window. (Sport Bild via Sun), external

Finally, Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has held talks with potential investors during his trip to Doha for the World Cup, including some from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. (Athletic), external

