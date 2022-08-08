We asked you for your thoughts after Manchester City opened their Premier League title defence with a 2-0 win away at West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: Man City dominated the first half and although West Ham played better in the second half I thought City were in control. After the second goal there was only going to be one winner. Professional job, business as usual. Haaland is already looking different class. West Ham will play worse this season and take all the points but City to good.

Graham: This side if they can play at their best no one can touch them even after selling class players. They have the best squad by far and even when they are not on top form will always create enough chances to win most matches.

Chris: On an off-day for KDB, he still found one moment of perfection to put Haaland through for his, and City's second. Many, many more to come, I expect. Another standout performance from Rodri and great to see Grealish grasp the nettle and surge forwards rather than take the safety-first option all the time.

Martin: City are still getting everything together for the season and will only get better. Having had a positive net expenditure, why has nobody latched onto this rather than blaming them for ruining the game? Why has nobody started an outcry on Chelsea's or United's massive outlays? Sadly, we all know the media has an agenda here.