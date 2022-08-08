Celtic linked with Chelsea's Barkley

Celtic are interested in out-of-favour 28-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley along with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and West Ham United. (Give Me Sport), external

Ryan Christie has revealed that he could have joined Burnley in the Premier League last season instead of helping Bournemouth win promotion, with the 27-year-old Scotland midfielder also stating: "I had to leave Celtic for the sake of change and a new football challenge." (Daily Mail), external

Rangers are Scotland's most successful club in European competition according to a table of points collected since 1955-56, with the Ibrox side in 10th - the second best British team behind Manchester United - and Celtic in 15th spot. (Scottish Sun), external

