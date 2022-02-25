On the performance in the 4-1 victory over Watford: "Before the Watford game we had a couple games where we had good performance but didn't get the result we wanted. I was really pleased as the performance was there and we managed to win the game.

On Wilfried Zaha's consistency: "The challenge for Wilfried and the team is to be consistent going forward. There is no doubt about what he can do. It's about trying to recreate those performances. When we play like that, we create chances, score goals and win games."

On Conor Gallagher's future: "We honestly didn't speak about it. We know we will have him for the year - and then you never know what will happen. When you look at him playing, he is really happy playing for the football club. He is enjoying his game. What is important is him playing week after week and for him to be able to improve."

On this weekend's opponents Burnley, who come into the game after back-to-back wins: "They are in a really good period. They won the last couple of games and did not concede a goal. They are really organised and they don’t give you many chances. We have to respect our gameplan and play with tempo to try to create those chances."