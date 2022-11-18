Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes their demoralising Champions League campaign affected his players mentally.

The Ibrox side ended the group stage as statistically the worst team in the history of Europe’s elite club competition as they lost all six matches - including a 7-1 thrashing by Liverpool.

There were other heavy defeats at the hands of Napoli and Ajax as Rangers exited Europe without a point.

Their form in the Premiership also dipped, with two wins in their final five league games before the World Cup leaving them nine points behind leaders Celtic.

Asked if the Champions League defeats had proved damaging, the Ibrox boss told Sky Sports: “Of course, it is there for everyone to see. Physically we had to play at a much higher level than we are used to.

“When you play against Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax and you lose games, your mental energy is also affected, which is normal because we are all human beings.

“Whenever you have a setback or a disappointing moment, it will affect your wellbeing. That has been hard.

“It has been harder for us in comparison to what we had last season, and we also had to do it in a shorter period because of the World Cup, so it has been very demanding.”