Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Laurent Robert got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Brian: He disappeared into the Yorkshire wilderness. But no one will forget the look on Nicky Butt's face when David Batty politely asked him to stop being so aggressive during the 5-0 win.

Paul: Cult hero; Micky Quinn, still my go-to shout if I score a goal on the playground. I am a 52-year-old teacher.

Peter: My Newcastle cult hero has to be Shola Ameobi. Some 312 league appearances and 53 goals is not the sort of stat you expect to see from a striker, but the 'Mackem Slayer' was Newcastle through and through, as proved by his continued post-retirement links to the club. At his best, he was a decent player. Strong, athletic and a good finisher.

Jan: Philippe Albert or Faustino Asprilla for me! Albert's lob against Peter Schmeichel in the 5-0 win against Manchester United in 1996 and Tino's hat-trick against Barcelona in 1997 are iconic goals in iconic matches!