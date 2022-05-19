So it's all on Sunday! How are the nerves, Liverpool fans?

We've been asking how you're feeling before the final day of the season and how you think it'll all pan out.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: It's an unbelievable achievement to be where they are going into the last game. The FA Cup final took so much energy out of them but they play almost a reserve side and still get the three points even after going a goal behind. This team never gives up. Klopp is a genius and the best manager in world football. Simply magnificent.

Billy: You'd be mad not to back City to beat Villa at home, but then again, stranger things have happened. Even though I'm doubting that one last miracle may spring from this incredible season, it would be the most dramatic of twists in the tale.

Lyndon: Liverpool have performed amazingly well to get to this point and take it to the final game of the season. Obviously Manchester City are in the driving seat but in football anything can happen. Aston Villa, along with ex-Liverpool connections in the ranks, can pull off the unthinkable. Come on Stevie G, Coutinho and Ings... do it for the Reds.

Philip: At the beginning of the season, the prospect of winning two cups and still be fighting for the other two at this stage would have been a dream. As it is now, ending up with just two would seem only briefly like failure. For me, the league is the biggest, followed by the Champions League. If Sunday goes well, it must be all four!

Paul: I said after the match against City that Steven Gerrard would win it for us on the last day of the season. Villa to draw, Liverpool to win. Now we've just got to hope I'm right.