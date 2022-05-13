Lampard says fans have contributed to Everton's recent form
- Published
💬 "I don't expect the fans to wave us off at Finch Farm every week. That's an absolute pleasure they're adding to it in this moment."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) May 13, 2022
🔵 Frank Lampard says he's taken the emotional side of football into account & thanked #EFC fans for their role in recent good form
#⃣ #EVEBRE pic.twitter.com/hjSoyYE1MY
