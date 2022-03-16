BBC Sport

Rodgers on Fofana's return, Dewsbury-Hall and Rennes

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester City face Rennes in the second leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

  • Defender Wesley Fofana "will hopefully play some part" in the game after suffering a broken leg during a pre-season friendly in August 2021.

  • Goalkeeper Danny Ward will be out of action "for a number of weeks", however, after undergoing knee surgery. Rodgers said he will be back towards the end of the season and that the injury is "unfortunate for us and Wales".

  • Rodgers also said the club have opened contract negotiations with midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. "That’s great because he has a lot of development to make here."

  • On Dewsbury-Hall's international prospects, Rodgers doesn't want added pressure on the 23-year-old. "He's only just broken into the Leicester team. Everything these days gets fast-tracked but he certainly has the potential. He's naturally left-sided, incredibly talented and hard-working."

  • Leicester hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg over Ligue 1 Rennes but Rodgers said a good defensive display away from home will be key. "Collectively, it’s about pressing at the right moment, defending the box and set-pieces, and taking the responsibility to defend."