Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen: Your views
- Published
We asked for your thoughts after Celtic swept aside Aberdeen on Saturday to maintain their nine point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Here's what you had to say:
Benny: Celtic were in cruise control in the first half, with Hatate outstanding. His passing and close control were a joy to watch. It should have been four or five in the first half alone but overall an easy afternoon's work.
Michael: Great Performance. There were no negatives really - we are so strong from the bench. I hope all the players realise it’s the system Ange plays and all will get a game, don’t want players getting the huff like GG.
Anon: Playing well but won nothing yet. Ange has Beale rattled. Next week is shaping up nicely. Bring it on.