Manchester United are being strongly linked with a move for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 27-year-old, who joined Juventus from PSG in 2019, is out of contract next summer.

Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Juventus will try to sell him before the end of this window.

"The headlines on the back pages reflect the desperation of Manchester United. I like 'squeaky mum time on the back page of the Star'. That's a reference to his mother Veronique, who is his agent and has a very big influence. 'Mamma mia' is our headline.

"Veronique tried to get Man Utd to bid for him when he was at PSG in 2014. That didn’t work. Now they’re trying again because they're in a desperate situation. They were awful on Sunday against Brighton.

"Everyone knows how deep a predicament they’re in. They should sign him. At the moment he still seems to be an underwhelming response to what’s going on at Man Utd."

