Chris Wood says Nottingham Forest's players believe they have what it takes to stay in the Premier League.

Wood scored his first goal for Steve Cooper's side in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City and he said results like that will only give players more confidence.

After making his loan move from Newcastle permanent last week, the New Zealand international said he has settled in well.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It’s always different moving club and settling in a new environment. But the lads are good, Nottingham looks like a nice city.

"I haven’t had much time to explore too much but I’m sure as I settle down and get relaxed now I’m permanent here we can find out more about the city and enjoy it. I’m settling in well but more games and goals like that will make me settle in even quicker.

"We’ve got an immense amount of belief in this dressing room. We believe we will stay up, we believe we’ve got the qualities if we work and do the right things on the training pitch, take them into games and come out with positive results.

"I believe we’ve got enough in this dressing room and I believe we have the belief to do it."

