Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard speaking to BBC Sport: "We're a little bit frustrated. It was a good battle. We expect to score more than one goal and we've conceded naively on a set play.

"Credit to Ollie [Watkins] for pulling through [after suffering an injury in midweek]. Maybe a lot of other players wouldn't have put their body on the line today.

"If you can't win the game it is important to take something from it.

"We need to be more ruthless and clinical. We are creating good chances. We still concede stupid goals. There's a lot of areas we need to improve and we will try and do that for next season."