Former Wales boss Jayne Ludlow says the decision to start Wayne Hennessey over Danny Ward paid off as Robert Page's side qualified for the World Cup.

The Burnley goalkeeper was chosen ahead of Leicester City's Ward, who started Wales' last game.

Ludlow told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was an absolutely fantastic performance.

"When you think back over the past 50 or 60 years, those moments haven’t gone our way - but we’ve had a guy in there who was really calm and collected and did his job fantastically well.

"With that last save, I thought it was in and my heart sank - and then there you go, the big hand is there right when we needed it.

"It was a good decision by the coaching staff. They have made the right decision there, haven’t they?"

