In April 2015, an away victory at Reading ended up being vital for our first ever promotion to the Premier League, with our keeper Artur Boruc literally having a massive hand in it.

A point clear at the top, we headed into the run-in and this particular 1-0 win on the road made fans believe we could do it! Boruc was our ever-present in the sticks and he made a world class, point blank save from Reading’s Jamie Mackie which helped us get over this hurdle.

We weren’t at our best after scoring very early, and for the first time we sat back and soaked it up, but fortunately the "big Pole in our goal" wasn’t to be beaten.

