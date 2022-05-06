Transfer news: Spurs target Pickford and Villarreal duo

Tottenham and Newcastle are monitoring Jordan Pickford's situation at Everton, with the 28-year-old England goalkeeper possibly up for sale to fund a summer rebuild at Goodison Park. (Talksport), external

Spurs officials also watched Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 25, and 22-year-old Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma play for Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, both Tottenham and Leeds United are interested in Wolves winger Adama Traore. The 26-year-old Spain international is on loan at Barcelona but the Spanish giants are not expected to sign him permanently. (Team Talk), external

