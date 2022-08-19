Leeds v Chelsea: Team news
Leeds United will wait until matchday to assess whether striker Patrick Bamford and defender Liam Cooper are fit to be involved.
Jesse Marsch's side remain without full-backs Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling, though striker Joe Gelhardt is available for selection.
Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante faces a month on the sidelines following a hamstring strain against Tottenham.
Boss Thomas Tuchel also confirmed that forward Armando Broja and midfielder Mateo Kovacic are out.
Who starts up front if Bamford doesn't make it?