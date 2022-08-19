Leeds v Chelsea: Team news

Leeds United will wait until matchday to assess whether striker Patrick Bamford and defender Liam Cooper are fit to be involved.

Jesse Marsch's side remain without full-backs Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling, though striker Joe Gelhardt is available for selection.

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante faces a month on the sidelines following a hamstring strain against Tottenham.

Boss Thomas Tuchel also confirmed that forward Armando Broja and midfielder Mateo Kovacic are out.

Who starts up front if Bamford doesn't make it?

Which player starts in place of Kante?