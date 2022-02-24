Manchester United v Watford: Who makes your Hornets XI?

Watford travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend after being beaten 4-1 at home by Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The defeat for Roy Hodgson's side means they stay in the bottom three in 19th place, four points away from safety.

Hodgson stuck with the same side against Palace that brought him his first win as Hornets boss last time out over Aston Villa - would you switch things up on Saturday to take on United?

Pick the Hornets side you'd like to see and share it on social media