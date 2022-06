Nottingham Forest are leading the pursuit of Rangers' Joe Aribo and are ready to spend big to see off interest in the midfielder from Premier League rivals Fulham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. (Sun), external

Former Rangers assistant Michael Beale says the time may be right to sell Calvin Bassey this summer, with the Ibrox club pricing the left-back at £25m amid rumoured interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga. (Daily Record), external