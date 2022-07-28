BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

Summer signing Shamal George will be Livingston's new first choice goalkeeper, manager David Martindale has confirmed.

The 24-year-old has moved to West Lothian from Colchester United.

“It was an area of the park where we needed some continuity," said Martindale. "We have been relying on loan deals and their parent clubs were then taking them away after six or 12 months.

“Shamal is at a good age. He is going to grow into being the number one over the next three to six months.

“I now have three goalkeepers. I have spoken to Ivan [Konovalov] and Max [Stryjek] and been very honest with them.

“I told them they have both had opportunities to earn the number one shirt. I don’t think either of them done that convincingly.

“If one of them were to chap my door and asked to leave the club I wouldn’t be averse to that.”