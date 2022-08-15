Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker said Nottingham Forest fans are going to have to play a big part in helping Steve Cooper's side pick up points at the City Ground this season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Their home form is going to be vital to their survival in the Premier League this year.

"That’s where they are going to get the performances because the crowd and what it means to that city, they are going to be so emotionally involved in every home game.

"The performance against West Ham, they are going to have to do that consistently at home, get loads of points and do the best they can away.

"I still feel they are lacking that bit of quality that’s needed to be a sure stay in the Premier League, but for this first year back I think they maybe have enough and can play on adrenaline.

"But for next season they are going to have to improve tremendously in the quality aspect and that showed a bit against West Ham."

