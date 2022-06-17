'It’s my dream to play the Champions League'

New Tottenham arrival Yves Bissouma says it is a "dream" to play in the Champions League and that he "can't believe" he's going to do it with Spurs.

"I’m very happy to be here, happy to be a Spurs player and hopefully we’re going to have a good season," he said after joining from Brighton on Friday.

"I’m going to give everything to try to win every game, to stay at the top. But, as everyone knows, the Premier League is not easy. We’re going to work really hard to keep the ambition high.

"We have a good group, and a great coach, everyone knows him. I know I can pass this step with him. I know he will help me more to be what I want to be and try to help the team as well. I’m very happy to play with him.

"It’s my dream, to play Champions League. I remember when I was younger, I watched the Champions League every day. I can’t believe (I’m going) to play Champions League with Spurs. I’m so happy."