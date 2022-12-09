Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports), external

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18. (Revelo - in Spanish), external

But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV Eindhoven's Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, 23 in the January transfer window. (Marca), external

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 33, on a free transfer next summer. (ESPN), external

Manchester United expect English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, to leave the club during the January transfer window. (90 Min), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column